Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 56,599 Shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,977 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,599 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $9,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,731,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 358,759 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 713,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 216,535 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 105.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 357,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 183,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $522.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,327.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

