RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.25% of RadNet worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,895,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 832,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 377,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,692,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in RadNet by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,721,000 after acquiring an additional 327,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RadNet by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 280,355 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,193,923.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,432.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $775.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.35 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDNT. Sidoti increased their target price on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

