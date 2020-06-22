Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.39 Million Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 850.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,681 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.13% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AKR opened at $13.29 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

