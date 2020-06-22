COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,095 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.69% of COMSCORE worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 713.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

SCOR stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million. COMSCORE’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCOR shares. Aegis boosted their price objective on COMSCORE from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on COMSCORE in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.