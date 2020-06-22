$310.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post sales of $310.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $306.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

TSEM opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

