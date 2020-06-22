Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 770,683 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010,432 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,683 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.75% of Antero Resources worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Antero Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 587,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,091 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Antero Resources by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,233,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. Antero Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.