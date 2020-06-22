Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,622 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.24% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 40,146 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,632,000 after buying an additional 301,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 199,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVR shares. Barclays cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

IVR stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

