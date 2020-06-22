Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 171,042 Shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171,042 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,572,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $3,648,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after acquiring an additional 165,862 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,021,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 105.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,698 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 109,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Recro Pharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

In related news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $657,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,014.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPH stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. Recro Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $111.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Recro Pharma Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

