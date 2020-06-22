Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 131,777 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 208,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 36,191 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 212,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CTMX stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $378.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.72% and a negative net margin of 97.83%. The business had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

