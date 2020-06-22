Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Marcus by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Marcus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Marcus by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marcus by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,419 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. Marcus Corp has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

