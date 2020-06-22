Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 167.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,039 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.39% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $8,317,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 119,607 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WETF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

WETF opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $564.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.98. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Wisdom Tree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

