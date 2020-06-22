Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after buying an additional 73,085 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,772,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.77.

NYSE:DRI opened at $70.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.15. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,944. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

