Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 619,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.53% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $378.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.06.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

