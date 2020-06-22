Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of InterDigital Wireless worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $54.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

InterDigital Wireless Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

