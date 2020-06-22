Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 32,984 Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of Allakos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Allakos by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,690,000 after purchasing an additional 327,352 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Allakos by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,067,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,877,000 after purchasing an additional 572,648 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Allakos by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,565,000 after purchasing an additional 592,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,450,000 after acquiring an additional 271,976 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,954 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $79.71 on Monday. Allakos Inc has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Guy P. Nohra sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $581,669.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,752.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $81,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

