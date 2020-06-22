Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,608 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 311,543 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,482 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $306.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.76. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $37,454.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,362.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTU. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

