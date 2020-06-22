Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.47 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of FormFactor worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in FormFactor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $127,110.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,216 shares in the company, valued at $428,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $996,991. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.39. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

