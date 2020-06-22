Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 250,655 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,567,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 467,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,075,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 20.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,063,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 180,303 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

CHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Shares of CHU opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.99. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.