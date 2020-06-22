Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,044 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $800.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.31. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $80.77 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

