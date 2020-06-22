Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 89,194 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,194 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.24% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 162.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 187,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 78,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 146,713 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,771,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $288,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,300.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 67,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,413 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $743.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.34. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

