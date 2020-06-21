Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 5,351 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,407 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Perficient were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Perficient by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut Perficient to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

