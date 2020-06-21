Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of Coupa Software worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $258.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.67. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $263.60.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $171,017.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $121,761.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $12,602,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,297 shares in the company, valued at $58,296,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,736 shares of company stock worth $44,702,752 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.88.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

