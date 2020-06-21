Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 5,224 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gentex worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gentex by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 261,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 67,025 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Gentex by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.08 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

