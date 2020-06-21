SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 574,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $42,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,128,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,372,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.58. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.