Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,402,253 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

AMH opened at $26.92 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $77,238.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $864,616. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.