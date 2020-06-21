Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31,625 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $42,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 80.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 93,430 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $1,832,000.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

