Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Flowers Foods worth $48,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,836,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,245,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 296,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,709,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,913,000 after purchasing an additional 282,997 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,553,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,923 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,356,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,230,000 after purchasing an additional 77,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

