Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91,785 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Solar Senior Capital worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

SUNS opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 million, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Senior Capital had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUNS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Solar Senior Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Solar Senior Capital Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

