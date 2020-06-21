Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 323,673 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 167.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 323,673 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.07% of Southern Copper worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Southern Copper by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Southern Copper by 3.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 180,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $6,936,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Southern Copper by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Southern Copper by 16.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCCO opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Southern Copper Corp has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $44.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

