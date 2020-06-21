Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT opened at $66.14 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.