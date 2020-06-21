Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $30.70 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 52,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $30,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $79.18 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.54.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

