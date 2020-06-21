Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $31.66 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.86% of Landstar System worth $31,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $110.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average is $107.49. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $119.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.49.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.