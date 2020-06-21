Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $305,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Hasbro by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,720,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,039,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Hasbro by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after purchasing an additional 306,438 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $71.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

