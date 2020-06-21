Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

