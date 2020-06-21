Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 20,094 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 129.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AES by 19.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Bank of America raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

