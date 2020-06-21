Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 60.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,859 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Regions Financial by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 32,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,125,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,797,000 after acquiring an additional 251,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $12.00 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

