Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 5,070 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,772,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 416,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,871,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 290,390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 121,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,549,000 after purchasing an additional 372,298 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 1,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

NYSE SWM opened at $31.35 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $989.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.