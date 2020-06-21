Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,386 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 354,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,376,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,606,000 after purchasing an additional 858,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

NYSE:VST opened at $19.83 on Friday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

In other news, CFO David A. Campbell acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.