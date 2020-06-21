Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,821 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of Qualys worth $42,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $454,700.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,275,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,081 shares of company stock valued at $24,286,423 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $119.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

