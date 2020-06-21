Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 773,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 446,295 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 391.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,061,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,650 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 508,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 37,461 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,444,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,720 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,600,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares during the period. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.20 by ($3.21). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 128.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

