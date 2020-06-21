Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 48.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $282,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $896.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

