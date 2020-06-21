Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 5,135 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,687,000 after buying an additional 157,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,434,000 after buying an additional 742,322 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 65,614 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWC. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

