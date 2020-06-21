Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $426,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $21,676,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $38,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,719 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 554.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 802,934 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

