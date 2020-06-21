Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $437,000 Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,288,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 110,059 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTLD. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

