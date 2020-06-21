Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 298,491 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 348.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,179 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,491 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Tripadvisor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,482 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tripadvisor by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,089 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 19,142 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.27. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.