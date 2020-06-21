Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,599 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of L Brands worth $46,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 23,800.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 47,601 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 274,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

LB opened at $14.48 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

