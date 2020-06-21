Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,918 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $49,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

