Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 146,213 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,993,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Hanesbrands worth $47,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,222 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 263,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.