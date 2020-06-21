EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,435,650 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383,669 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,599,001,000 after buying an additional 5,400,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $447,634,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after buying an additional 3,205,740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,001,000 after buying an additional 2,394,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.99. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

