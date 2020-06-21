Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 57,293 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,293 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQUA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,008 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.